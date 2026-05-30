Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Takes Position in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,000 shares of the medical technology company's stock, valued at approximately $3,866,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYK. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,765 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,055 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.45, for a total value of $992,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 177 shares in the company, valued at $50,170.65. This represents a 95.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 310,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.23, for a total transaction of $96,791,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,924,880 shares of the company's stock, valued at $601,005,282.40. This trade represents a 13.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 323,264 shares of company stock worth $100,659,489 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $305.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.15. Stryker Corporation has a 12 month low of $281.00 and a 12 month high of $404.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.38). Stryker had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Stryker's revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Stryker's dividend payout ratio is 40.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $361.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Stryker from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Stryker from $397.00 to $379.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $445.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $395.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYK

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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