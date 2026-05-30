Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 29,936 Devon Energy Corporation $DVN

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,936 shares of the energy company's stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 808 shares of the energy company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 702.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the energy company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company's stock.

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Devon Energy Stock Up 1.0%

Devon Energy stock opened at $44.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. Devon Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $30.24 and a fifty-two week high of $52.71. The company has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.37.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Devon Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Devon Energy's dividend payout ratio is 35.65%.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, SVP Adam M. Vela sold 24,342 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $1,149,185.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 130,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,162,793.40. This trade represents a 15.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 70,029 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $3,267,553.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 428,452 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,991,570.32. This represents a 14.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Evercore initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Friday, May 15th. They set an "in-line" rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $57.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Devon Energy

Key Devon Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Devon Energy this week:

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation NYSE: DVN is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The company focuses on the exploration, development, production and marketing of hydrocarbons, including crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. Devon operates as an upstream energy company that acquires, evaluates and develops onshore resource plays using a combination of drilling, completion and production optimization techniques.

Core business activities include identifying and developing energy reserves, operating well programs and managing reservoir performance to generate production and cash flow.

Further Reading

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