Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Buys 1,546 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 520.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,843 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,965,974 shares of the company's stock worth $88,087,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,885 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,726,558 shares of the company's stock worth $26,496,364,000 after purchasing an additional 219,590 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 20.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,088,371 shares of the company's stock worth $19,141,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,008 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,563,780 shares of the company's stock worth $11,112,164,000 after purchasing an additional 574,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $12,976,634,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of LLY stock opened at $1,105.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.48. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $1,149.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $955.92 and a 200 day moving average of $1,009.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: CVS Caremark is restoring coverage for Zepbound and adding Foundayo to drug plans, meaning all three major PBMs now cover Lilly’s full obesity portfolio. That should expand access for millions of patients and strengthen Lilly’s market share versus Novo Nordisk. Article Title

CVS Caremark is restoring coverage for and adding to drug plans, meaning all three major PBMs now cover Lilly’s full obesity portfolio. That should expand access for millions of patients and strengthen Lilly’s market share versus Novo Nordisk. Positive Sentiment: Reuters also reported that Mounjaro outperformed other GLP-1 drugs in some type 2 diabetes patients, reinforcing Lilly’s competitive edge in the diabetes and obesity markets. Article Title

Reuters also reported that outperformed other GLP-1 drugs in some type 2 diabetes patients, reinforcing Lilly’s competitive edge in the diabetes and obesity markets. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street is also reacting to Lilly’s broader pipeline momentum, including positive Phase 1b data for Verve-102 and progress in olomorasib , which supports the view that Lilly is more than just a weight-loss story. Article Title

Wall Street is also reacting to Lilly’s broader pipeline momentum, including positive Phase 1b data for and progress in , which supports the view that Lilly is more than just a weight-loss story. Positive Sentiment: Lilly announced a major push into vaccines, including the planned acquisition of Curevo Vaccine for $1.5 billion and other vaccine-developer deals, signaling a new long-term growth avenue outside cardiometabolic care. Article Title

Lilly announced a major push into vaccines, including the planned acquisition of for $1.5 billion and other vaccine-developer deals, signaling a new long-term growth avenue outside cardiometabolic care. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and media coverage has been upbeat, with commentary highlighting Lilly’s “brilliant management,” record valuation, and strong pipeline, which can help sustain momentum in the stock. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $1,283.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Loop Capital set a $1,200.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,205.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,227.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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