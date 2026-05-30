Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 78.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,136 shares of the retailer's stock after buying an additional 13,733 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 0.4% of Impact Partnership Wealth LLC's holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC's holdings in Walmart were worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the retailer's stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the retailer's stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 14,475 shares of the retailer's stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co lifted its holdings in Walmart by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 547 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Walmart

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 22nd. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $137.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $138.85.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WMT

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, Director C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.63, for a total transaction of $2,303,320.08. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,174,579 shares in the company, valued at $495,230,306.77. This represents a 0.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.79, for a total transaction of $2,555,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 486,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,203,571.56. The trade was a 3.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,008 shares of company stock worth $17,048,504. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of WMT stock opened at $115.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $922.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.65. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.43 and a 1-year high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $126.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.61.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $177.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.84 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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