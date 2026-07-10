Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Has $3.28 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,728 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $885,478,000 after buying an additional 397,007 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $442,481,000 after acquiring an additional 54,987 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its stake in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Amazon.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.4%

Amazon.com stock opened at $247.04 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.00 and a fifty-two week high of $278.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.46. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $253.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. HSBC upped their target price on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $312.79.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total transaction of $4,074,007.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,729,480.60. This trade represents a 52.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $8,621,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,175,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,335,650. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,643,704 over the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

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