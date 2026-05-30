Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Increases Stake in HP Inc. $HPQ

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ - Free Report) by 264.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,434 shares of the computer maker's stock after purchasing an additional 40,962 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC's holdings in HP were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,071 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $33,139,000 after purchasing an additional 94,494 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,094,388 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $2,943,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,634 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of HP by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 400,020 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $10,685,000 after purchasing an additional 102,825 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of HP by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,320,504 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $63,187,000 after purchasing an additional 211,443 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of HP by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,981,864 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $45,063,000 after purchasing an additional 157,464 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Evercore set a $22.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of HP from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of HP from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of HP from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $23.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on HP

HP Trading Up 7.8%

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $26.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.09. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $29.55. The company's 50-day moving average price is $20.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.14.

HP (NYSE:HPQ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.99 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.45% and a negative return on equity of 581.36%. The firm's revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. HP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.610-0.710 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. HP's dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Key HP News

Here are the key news stories impacting HP this week:

HP Company Profile

HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett‑Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

Further Reading

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