Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in AppLovin Corporation $APP

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,040 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in AppLovin by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company's stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in AppLovin by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,523 shares of the company's stock worth $5,084,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in AppLovin by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 139,189 shares of the company's stock worth $48,727,000 after buying an additional 9,380 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $820.00 to $710.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $860.00 to $700.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $560.00 to $571.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $664.35.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AppLovin

AppLovin Stock Up 2.2%

AppLovin stock opened at $613.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $205.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. AppLovin Corporation has a twelve month low of $320.00 and a twelve month high of $745.61. The company's 50-day moving average price is $456.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $521.70.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.77 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 64.29% and a return on equity of 219.37%. The business's revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AppLovin Corporation will post 15.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 9,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $5,431,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 177,450 shares of the company's stock, valued at $106,470,000. This represents a 4.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 62,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total transaction of $30,549,749.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 3,255,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,462,445.39. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 464,016 shares of company stock valued at $218,477,985 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.66% of the company's stock.

AppLovin News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AppLovin this week:

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin's technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin's offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

Further Reading

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