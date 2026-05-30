Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 1,905 Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,905 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 61.7% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Lockheed Martin Trading Down 1.4%

LMT opened at $529.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $122.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $566.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $558.08. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $410.11 and a fifty-two week high of $692.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.79 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.64% and a net margin of 6.38%.The company's quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.28 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.45 per share. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Lockheed Martin's payout ratio is 66.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $605.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $770.00 to $680.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $464.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $580.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $620.68.

View Our Latest Report on LMT

More Lockheed Martin News

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Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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