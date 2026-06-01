Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Sells 10,135 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 87.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,470 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 10,135 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC's holdings in Lam Research were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stance Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Lam Research from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays set a $275.00 price target on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $175.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Twenty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $295.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LRCX

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total value of $11,214,269.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,081,705 shares in the company, valued at $242,334,371.15. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $4,635,893.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 66,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,872,153.06. This trade represents a 21.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 75,737 shares of company stock worth $17,738,700 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Key Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lam Research hit a new 12-month high, reinforcing strong momentum in the shares and signaling continued investor demand for semiconductor equipment stocks.

Lam Research hit a new 12-month high, reinforcing strong momentum in the shares and signaling continued investor demand for semiconductor equipment stocks. Positive Sentiment: Mizuho Securities reiterated its Buy rating on Lam Research, which supports the stock’s bullish trading tone.

Mizuho Securities reiterated its rating on Lam Research, which supports the stock’s bullish trading tone. Positive Sentiment: Options activity showed unusually heavy interest in Lam Research, with investors reportedly favoring short put positions, a sign some traders expect the stock to hold up or rise further.

Options activity showed unusually heavy interest in Lam Research, with investors reportedly favoring short put positions, a sign some traders expect the stock to hold up or rise further. Positive Sentiment: Broader semiconductor commentary remained constructive, as Applied Materials’ CEO said AI-driven demand is creating the strongest period ever for the chip equipment industry, a favorable backdrop for Lam Research.

Broader semiconductor commentary remained constructive, as Applied Materials’ CEO said AI-driven demand is creating the strongest period ever for the chip equipment industry, a favorable backdrop for Lam Research. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles noted Lam Research’s strong technical run and high valuation, suggesting momentum is powerful but the stock may be vulnerable to volatility if expectations cool.

Recent articles noted Lam Research’s strong technical run and high valuation, suggesting momentum is powerful but the stock may be vulnerable to volatility if expectations cool. Negative Sentiment: Some market commentary questioned whether the semiconductor rally is getting ahead of fundamentals, warning that chip stocks could face a pullback if the current “supercycle” narrative weakens.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $318.18 on Monday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $263.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.18. Lam Research Corporation has a twelve month low of $79.49 and a twelve month high of $333.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $397.91 billion, a PE ratio of 60.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's payout ratio is 19.62%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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