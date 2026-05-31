Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Sells 7,833 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC reduced its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) by 65.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,201 shares of the energy exploration company's stock after selling 7,833 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC's holdings in EOG Resources were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 469.2% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 370 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts: Sign Up

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $133.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.27. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.59 and a 12-month high of $151.87. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $138.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 19.25%. EOG Resources's revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. EOG Resources's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 5,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $856,523.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 88,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,234,924.40. This represents a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ann D. Janssen sold 4,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $582,706.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,038,449.84. This represents a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,230 shares of company stock worth $2,272,568. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on EOG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $156.39.

Get Our Latest Report on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider EOG Resources, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and EOG Resources wasn't on the list.

While EOG Resources currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here