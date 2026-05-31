Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Sells 8,311 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 77.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 8,311 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Manuka Financial LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Manuka Financial LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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More Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS and Susquehanna sharply raised their price targets on Micron, reinforcing the view that AI memory demand could support much more upside. Analyst price target update

UBS and Susquehanna sharply raised their price targets on Micron, reinforcing the view that AI memory demand could support much more upside. Positive Sentiment: Commentary around Micron crossing a $1 trillion market cap is fueling momentum buying and signaling that investors now view MU as a core AI beneficiary rather than a traditional cyclical chip stock. Micron valuation check article

Commentary around Micron crossing a $1 trillion market cap is fueling momentum buying and signaling that investors now view MU as a core AI beneficiary rather than a traditional cyclical chip stock. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlight strong quarterly revenue growth, expanding cloud-memory demand, and record gross margins, which support the case for continued earnings strength. AI memory boom article

Multiple reports highlight strong quarterly revenue growth, expanding cloud-memory demand, and record gross margins, which support the case for continued earnings strength. Neutral Sentiment: Fund filings showed mixed institutional activity, with some large hedge funds adding to MU while others trimmed positions, suggesting broad interest but not unanimous conviction. Hedge fund activity article

Fund filings showed mixed institutional activity, with some large hedge funds adding to MU while others trimmed positions, suggesting broad interest but not unanimous conviction. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts and commentators warned that Micron’s valuation may be getting stretched, and bearish pieces raised concerns about competition, cannibalization, and a potential depreciation “cliff” if AI spending slows. Bearish downgrade article

Some analysts and commentators warned that Micron’s valuation may be getting stretched, and bearish pieces raised concerns about competition, cannibalization, and a potential depreciation “cliff” if AI spending slows. Negative Sentiment: Samsung’s new AI memory chip and ongoing rivalry with SK Hynix underscore that competition in high-margin AI memory remains intense. Samsung rivalry article

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total value of $21,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 424,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $227,643,978.78. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $13,895,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 125,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,679,776.43. The trade was a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,032,460. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MU. Melius Research started coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $360.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $595.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $970.47 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.22 and a 12 month high of $981.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $557.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $411.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.82 and a beta of 1.91.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.19 by $3.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 41.49%.The business had revenue of $23.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Micron Technology's quarterly revenue was up 196 compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 58.62 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Micron Technology's payout ratio is currently 2.83%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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