Impax Asset Management Group plc Purchases New Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 96.0% during the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 98 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 129.8% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 42.4% during the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $371.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $376.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $371.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $379.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW opened at $337.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $334.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.33. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $301.58 and a twelve month high of $379.65.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 65.26%. The company's revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Sherwin-Williams's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,513 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.47, for a total value of $915,913.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,661,101.15. This trade represents a 20.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,976 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.50, for a total transaction of $1,069,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,928,717.50. The trade was a 35.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

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