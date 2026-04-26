Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 17,862 Shares of Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,625 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 17,862 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc's holdings in Prologis were worth $4,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 262 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Prologis from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $147.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prologis

Key Headlines Impacting Prologis

Here are the key news stories impacting Prologis this week:

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $142.15 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $145.44. The firm has a market cap of $132.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.70 and a 200 day moving average of $130.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.24. Prologis had a net margin of 41.54% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.070-6.230 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Prologis's previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Prologis's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.81%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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