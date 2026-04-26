Impax Asset Management Group plc Takes $1.10 Million Position in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,336 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company's stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company's stock worth $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 190 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $945.00, for a total transaction of $179,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,824,605. The trade was a 5.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 328 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.00, for a total value of $313,240.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,592 shares of company stock worth $3,518,555. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE MCK opened at $828.27 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $904.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $858.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.42. McKesson Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $637.00 and a fifty-two week high of $999.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $9.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.19 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $106.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.98 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 338.97% and a net margin of 1.09%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.03 earnings per share. McKesson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.800-39.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Corporation will post 39.02 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. McKesson's payout ratio is 9.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCK. Bank of America lowered their price target on McKesson from $1,040.00 to $1,000.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered McKesson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $880.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $970.00 price target on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $972.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on McKesson

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation NYSE: MCK is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company's core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

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