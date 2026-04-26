Impax Asset Management Group plc Takes Position in Unum Group $UNM

Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,829 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 157.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 26.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,445 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Unum Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Unum Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Unum Group from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Unum Group from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $92.91.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Unum Group

Unum Group Stock Performance

UNM opened at $77.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $68.28 and a 1-year high of $83.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.67.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 5.65%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Unum Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.900 EPS. Research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. Unum Group's dividend payout ratio is 43.29%.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $255,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,453 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,069. This represents a 10.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 4,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $326,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 38,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,801,007.36. This trade represents a 10.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,590,734. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group NYSE: UNM is a leading provider of employee benefits in the United States and selected international markets, specializing in disability, life, accident and critical illness insurance. Through both fully insured and self-funded arrangements, the company offers group coverage designed to protect income and mitigate financial hardship for employees and their families. Its portfolio includes short-term and long-term disability plans, group life and accidental death & dismemberment (AD&D) policies, as well as critical illness and hospital indemnity products.

In addition to its core product lines, Unum Group markets voluntary benefits under its Colonial Life brand, allowing employees to purchase supplemental insurance such as accident, cancer, and dental coverage directly through payroll deductions.

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