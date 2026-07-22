Impinj, Inc. $PI Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI - Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,978 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 11,896 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.60% of Impinj worth $18,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PI. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,889 shares of the company's stock worth $5,775,000 after buying an additional 13,759 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Impinj by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 18,532 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc increased its holdings in Impinj by 193.8% during the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 68,387 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,900,000 after acquiring an additional 45,112 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Impinj during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,880,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Impinj by 36.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 79,531 shares of the company's stock worth $8,168,000 after acquiring an additional 21,205 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PI shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Impinj from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Impinj from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Research raised Impinj from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Impinj from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $175.00.

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Impinj Stock Performance

Impinj stock opened at $136.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.86 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.98. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.36 and a 52 week high of $247.06. The company has a current ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Impinj had a positive return on equity of 5.67% and a negative net margin of 7.66%.The firm had revenue of $74.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Impinj has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.770-0.820 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Impinj news, Director Sylebra Capital Llc sold 48,504 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.78, for a total value of $7,313,433.12. Following the transaction, the director owned 973,667 shares in the company, valued at $146,809,510.26. This trade represents a 4.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 265,124 shares of company stock worth $36,565,887 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company's stock.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc, headquartered in Seattle, Washington, develops Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) solutions designed to connect everyday items to the internet. Founded in 2000, the company pioneered RAIN RFID technology with a focus on transforming supply chain and inventory processes across retail, healthcare, airport baggage handling and manufacturing. Impinj's platform comprises RAIN RFID tag chips, fixed and handheld RFID readers, gateways, antennas and connectivity modules that enable real-time visibility of tagged items.

Impinj's product portfolio is built around its core RAIN RFID ecosystem, offering tag chips for high-volume production (Monza series), reader chips for integration into third-party devices and complete reader and gateway systems (Speedway series and xArray).

Further Reading

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