Impinj, Inc. $PI Shares Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI - Free Report) by 63.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,532 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Impinj worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,647 shares of the company's stock valued at $116,195,000 after acquiring an additional 42,792 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 377 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 212,003 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,891,000 after acquiring an additional 11,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter.

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Insider Activity at Impinj

In other Impinj news, Director Sylebra Capital Llc sold 25,896 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.73, for a total value of $3,955,096.08. Following the sale, the director owned 1,070,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,434,082.05. This trade represents a 2.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company's stock.

Impinj Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $142.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $124.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.54. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.36 and a 52-week high of $247.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.08 and a beta of 1.93.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Impinj had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $74.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Impinj's revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Impinj has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.770-0.820 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PI. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Impinj from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "mixed" rating and set a $180.00 price target (down from $230.00) on shares of Impinj in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Impinj from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Impinj from $246.00 to $170.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $175.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Impinj

Impinj Profile

Impinj, Inc, headquartered in Seattle, Washington, develops Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) solutions designed to connect everyday items to the internet. Founded in 2000, the company pioneered RAIN RFID technology with a focus on transforming supply chain and inventory processes across retail, healthcare, airport baggage handling and manufacturing. Impinj's platform comprises RAIN RFID tag chips, fixed and handheld RFID readers, gateways, antennas and connectivity modules that enable real-time visibility of tagged items.

Impinj's product portfolio is built around its core RAIN RFID ecosystem, offering tag chips for high-volume production (Monza series), reader chips for integration into third-party devices and complete reader and gateway systems (Speedway series and xArray).

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