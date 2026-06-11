Inceptionr LLC Acquires Shares of 40,301 Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 40,301 shares of the pipeline company's stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dorato Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMI

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE KMI opened at $31.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.54. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $32.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $34.81.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 9.90%. Kinder Morgan's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $52,157.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 43,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,456,809.45. This represents a 3.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $196,263.78. Following the sale, the vice president owned 170,374 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,423,004.42. This represents a 3.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,148 shares of company stock valued at $752,089. 12.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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