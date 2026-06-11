Inceptionr LLC Buys New Position in NiSource, Inc $NI

Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,534 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,943,000. NiSource makes up 0.5% of Inceptionr LLC's holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NI. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in NiSource in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,086,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in NiSource by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 369,164 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $15,985,000 after acquiring an additional 25,721 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in NiSource in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,154,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in NiSource by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 891,464 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $37,228,000 after acquiring an additional 262,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in NiSource by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,136,157 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $352,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company's stock.

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NiSource Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NI stock opened at $46.62 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $47.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. NiSource, Inc has a twelve month low of $38.45 and a twelve month high of $48.98. The company has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54.

NiSource (NYSE:NI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.06. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.15%.The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NiSource, Inc will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. NiSource's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Melanie B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $715,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,716,003.20. This trade represents a 29.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Melody Birmingham sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total value of $471,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 117,899 shares in the company, valued at $5,563,653.81. The trade was a 7.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 27,500 shares of company stock worth $1,305,675 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NI shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of NiSource in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on NiSource from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings downgraded NiSource from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NiSource from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore set a $52.00 price target on NiSource in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NI

NiSource Profile

NiSource, Inc NYSE: NI is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana, that primarily owns and operates regulated local gas and electric utilities in the United States. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers and provides the associated distribution and transmission services that keep local energy systems functioning.

The company's core activities include natural gas distribution, electric transmission and distribution, system operations, maintenance and emergency response.

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