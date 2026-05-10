Income Insurance Ltd Invests $1.82 Million in Visa Inc. $V

Income Insurance Ltd bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,175 shares of the credit-card processor's stock, valued at approximately $1,815,000. Visa comprises about 1.2% of Income Insurance Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballast Rock Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $475,000. Austin Asset Management Co Inc grew its position in Visa by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 1,382 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its position in Visa by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 28,323 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $9,933,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. GCQ FUNDS MANAGEMENT PTY Ltd grew its position in Visa by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. GCQ FUNDS MANAGEMENT PTY Ltd now owns 232,308 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $81,473,000 after buying an additional 28,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC grew its position in Visa by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $3,686,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded shares of Visa from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $389.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $387.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Visa

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock opened at $318.66 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $293.89 and a one year high of $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $310.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.72. The company has a market cap of $578.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Visa's quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's payout ratio is 23.34%.

Visa declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $10,699,103.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,161,284.36. The trade was a 67.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,679 shares of the company's stock, valued at $829,471.98. This trade represents a 19.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Visa News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Positive Sentiment: Visa just reported its strongest revenue growth since 2022, reinforcing that consumer and cross-border spending trends remain healthy and supporting the case that the stock deserves a premium valuation. Article Title

Visa just reported its strongest revenue growth since 2022, reinforcing that consumer and cross-border spending trends remain healthy and supporting the case that the stock deserves a premium valuation. Positive Sentiment: Multiple brokerages, including Erste Group Bank and Zacks Research, raised Visa earnings estimates for FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028, signaling confidence that profit growth can stay strong over the next several years.

Multiple brokerages, including Erste Group Bank and Zacks Research, raised Visa earnings estimates for FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028, signaling confidence that profit growth can stay strong over the next several years. Positive Sentiment: Visa is also advancing its stablecoin strategy, including pilot projects tied to settlement and payment rails, which may strengthen its role in next-generation digital payments. Article Title

Visa is also advancing its stablecoin strategy, including pilot projects tied to settlement and payment rails, which may strengthen its role in next-generation digital payments. Positive Sentiment: News that Exodus launched an AI-agent focused stablecoin on Solana using Visa payment rails highlights growing third-party use cases for Visa’s network in emerging fintech and AI-driven payments. Article Title

News that Exodus launched an AI-agent focused stablecoin on Solana using Visa payment rails highlights growing third-party use cases for Visa’s network in emerging fintech and AI-driven payments. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage around card-issuing and processing solutions, as well as travel-credit-card rankings, is supportive of the broader payments ecosystem but does not materially change Visa’s near-term earnings outlook. Article Title

Coverage around card-issuing and processing solutions, as well as travel-credit-card rankings, is supportive of the broader payments ecosystem but does not materially change Visa’s near-term earnings outlook. Negative Sentiment: One analyst note trimmed a few near-term quarterly EPS estimates, which could temper expectations for some upcoming periods even though the longer-term forecast trend remains positive.

About Visa

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

See Also

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