Independent Advisor Alliance Decreases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,352 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 6,124 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance's holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ HON opened at $217.96 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average is $226.56 and its 200 day moving average is $216.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.76 and a fifty-two week high of $248.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $138.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.82.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 11.37%.The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Honeywell International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.350-10.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Honeywell International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,081 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,459,440. The trade was a 7.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Honeywell International

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $273.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $250.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Honeywell International

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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