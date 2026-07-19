Independent Financial Group LLC Buys New Stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. $RFI

Independent Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 249,465 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $2,779,000. Independent Financial Group LLC owned 0.93% of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,675 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Sage Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. 20.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE RFI opened at $11.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.37. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $12.17.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.4%.

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc NYSE: RFI is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in real estate securities. Managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc, the fund employs a research‐driven, flexible strategy designed to capture income and growth opportunities within the global real estate sector.

The fund’s portfolio typically includes a diversified mix of real estate investment trusts (REITs), real estate operating companies, preferred and convertible securities, and other real estate-related fixed-income instruments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI - Free Report).

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