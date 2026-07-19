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Independent Financial Group LLC Buys New Stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. $RFI

Written by MarketBeat
July 19, 2026
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Independent Financial Group LLC disclosed a new first-quarter stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, buying 249,465 shares worth about $2.78 million. The position represented 0.93% of the fund’s stock based on the filing.
  • Several other institutional investors also adjusted their holdings, while overall institutional and hedge fund ownership stands at 20.42% of the stock. Recent buyers included Heritage Wealth Advisors, Sage Investment Counsel, and Virtu Financial.
  • The fund’s shares were down 0.2% to $11.47, and it announced a monthly dividend of $0.08 payable Sept. 30. That works out to an annualized yield of about 8.4%.
  • Interested in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund? Here are five stocks we like better.

Independent Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 249,465 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $2,779,000. Independent Financial Group LLC owned 0.93% of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,675 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Sage Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. 20.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE RFI opened at $11.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.37. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $12.17.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.4%.

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc NYSE: RFI is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in real estate securities. Managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc, the fund employs a research‐driven, flexible strategy designed to capture income and growth opportunities within the global real estate sector.

The fund’s portfolio typically includes a diversified mix of real estate investment trusts (REITs), real estate operating companies, preferred and convertible securities, and other real estate-related fixed-income instruments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (NYSE:RFI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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