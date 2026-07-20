Independent Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 12,947 Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Independent Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,947 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALAB. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in Astera Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Astera Labs by 422.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Astera Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hilltop National Bank boosted its position in Astera Labs by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 200 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Astera Labs Price Performance

ALAB opened at $303.62 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $349.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.94. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.79 and a 1 year high of $499.48. The stock has a market cap of $52.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 3.66.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. Astera Labs had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $308.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities lowered Astera Labs from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Astera Labs from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $260.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Astera Labs from a "buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $275.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALAB

Insider Buying and Selling at Astera Labs

In other news, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 400,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.30, for a total transaction of $116,120,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 5,064,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,141,033.90. This trade represents a 7.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Bethany Mayer sold 686 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.04, for a total value of $270,997.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,192,472. The trade was a 11.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,676,845 shares of company stock worth $444,928,806. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Astera Labs Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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