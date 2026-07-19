Independent Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

Independent Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 143,667 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $2,360,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $153,550,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 694.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,016,692 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $153,520,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007,777 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,456,420 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $253,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815,189 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,648,260 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $476,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 235.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,512,223 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $56,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,612 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of DOC stock opened at $22.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.39, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $20.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.24. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $752.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.59 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.73%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a $0.1017 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. Healthpeak Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 381.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Healthpeak Properties news, insider Scott R. Bohn sold 10,989 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $213,736.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,636 shares of the company's stock, valued at $148,520.20. The trade was a 59.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOC. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $20.62.

View Our Latest Research Report on Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

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