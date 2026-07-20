Independent Financial Group LLC Takes $2.02 Million Position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly $QBUF

Independent Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly (NASDAQ:QBUF - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 69,140 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,020,000. Independent Financial Group LLC owned 1.33% of Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crown Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,487,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 325,852 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,977,000 after buying an additional 104,113 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,359,662 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,857,000 after buying an additional 70,346 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,879,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 300,092 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,797,000 after buying an additional 52,195 shares during the period.

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Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly Price Performance

QBUF stock opened at $30.22 on Monday. Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly has a 1 year low of $27.72 and a 1 year high of $30.80. The company has a market cap of $163.19 million, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.26. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $30.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.94.

Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF Quarterly (QBUF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the QQQ ETF, up to a cap while buffering the first 10% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three months QBUF was launched on Jun 30, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

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