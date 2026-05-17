Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.65 Million in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. $PAG

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,649,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,434 shares of the company's stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the company's stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company's stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 674 shares of the company's stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,576 shares of the company's stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PAG alerts: Sign Up

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of PAG stock opened at $162.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $156.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.38. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $140.12 and a one year high of $189.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.85%.Penske Automotive Group's quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group's previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Penske Automotive Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

Key Penske Automotive Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Penske Automotive Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Penske Automotive Group was highlighted as one of four companies that recently increased dividends, a sign management remains committed to returning cash to shareholders amid economic uncertainty. 4 Stocks in Focus That Announced Dividend Hikes Amid Economic Uncertainties

Penske Automotive Group was highlighted as one of four companies that recently increased dividends, a sign management remains committed to returning cash to shareholders amid economic uncertainty. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research nudged its FY2026 earnings estimate to $13.43 per share, essentially in line with the $13.44 consensus, suggesting no major near-term surprise in the forecast.

Zacks Research nudged its FY2026 earnings estimate to $13.43 per share, essentially in line with the $13.44 consensus, suggesting no major near-term surprise in the forecast. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research trimmed multiple future EPS estimates for Penske Automotive Group, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q1 2028, and FY2028, signaling slightly softer expectations for profit growth.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on PAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens raised their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings cut Penske Automotive Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $193.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $184.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Penske Automotive Group

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc NYSE: PAG, headquartered in Bloomfield Township, Michigan, is an international transportation services company primarily focused on automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company retails new and pre-owned vehicles across a broad spectrum of brands, while offering parts, maintenance, collision repair and reconditioning services. In addition, Penske provides financing and insurance products through its integrated finance and insurance operations, supporting both retail customers and commercial clients.

Formed in 1990 as United Auto Group and publicly traded since 1999, Penske Automotive Group has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish a network of dealerships and service centers across the United States and Europe.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Penske Automotive Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Penske Automotive Group wasn't on the list.

While Penske Automotive Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here