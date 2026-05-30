Indivisible Partners Makes New $11.85 Million Investment in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Indivisible Partners acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 63,523 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $11,847,000. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.3% of Indivisible Partners' portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 578,972 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $107,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Maytree Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,676,000. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,195 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 149,170 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $27,820,000 after acquiring an additional 17,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,595,255 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $9,932,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $211.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $132.92 and a twelve month high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 0.61%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $280.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $500.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $305.38.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $3,357,490.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,362,796.97. The trade was a 34.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $38,501,729.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,399,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,192,227.28. This trade represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 906,961 shares of company stock valued at $162,936,268. Insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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