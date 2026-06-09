ING Groep NV Boosts Holdings in Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY - Free Report) by 163.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,589 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,508 shares during the period. ING Groep NV's holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $4,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 16,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company's stock.

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Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of AVY opened at $152.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Avery Dennison Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $152.42 and a fifty-two week high of $199.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business's 50-day moving average is $164.14 and its 200-day moving average is $175.78.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.06. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 7.66%.The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Avery Dennison has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Avery Dennison's previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Avery Dennison's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and set a $221.00 target price (down from $223.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus set a $175.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $201.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AVY

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mitchell R. Butier sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.88, for a total value of $3,477,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 211,147 shares of the company's stock, valued at $36,714,240.36. This trade represents a 8.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison NYSE: AVY is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in labeling and packaging solutions. The company develops pressure-sensitive materials, tags and labels, and adhesive technologies that help brands and businesses enhance product identification, branding and supply-chain performance. Avery Dennison's offerings range from industrial and retail labeling to high-performance tapes, films and graphics materials used across multiple end markets.

The company operates through several key segments, including Label and Graphic Materials, which supplies pressure-sensitive materials for consumer goods; Retail Branding and Information Solutions, offering apparel tags, RFID inlays and digital product identification; Pressure-Sensitive Materials, providing specialty tapes and adhesives; and RF Technologies, focused on advanced RFID and IoT labeling solutions.

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