ING Groep NV Increases Stake in RTX Corporation $RTX

ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 79.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309,675 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 136,633 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV's holdings in RTX were worth $56,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,167,626,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RTX by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,986,171 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,922,464,000 after buying an additional 2,210,950 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of RTX by 27.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,796,746 shares of the company's stock valued at $802,640,000 after buying an additional 1,034,456 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the third quarter valued at about $150,078,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of RTX by 13.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,167,501 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,199,338,000 after buying an additional 846,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on RTX. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of RTX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of RTX from $209.00 to $199.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of RTX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $211.38.

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More RTX News

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

RTX Stock Up 1.0%

RTX opened at $181.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.72. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $135.43 and a twelve month high of $214.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.31.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.38 billion. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. RTX's payout ratio is 54.78%.

About RTX

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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