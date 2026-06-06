Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR - Free Report) by 62.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,301 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 34,730 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc's holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $7,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 50,002,133 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,131,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816,194 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,787,657 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,626,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110,668 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,254,676 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,590,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,183 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,404,452 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,190,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,989 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,942,711 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $573,607,000 after purchasing an additional 28,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,492 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $2,683,296.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 209,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,438,992. The trade was a 12.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of IR opened at $72.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.19. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $68.07 and a one year high of $100.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company's fifty day moving average price is $77.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.74.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.570 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Ingersoll Rand's payout ratio is presently 5.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $92.75.

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Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company's products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

See Also

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