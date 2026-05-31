Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR - Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,465,808 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 47,305 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.40% of Ingersoll Rand worth $746,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 427 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 464 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 55.3% in the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 106.4% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 584 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 118,044 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $11,109,120.84. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 209,534 shares in the company, valued at $19,719,244.74. This represents a 36.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE:IR opened at $71.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock's fifty day moving average is $78.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.92. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.07 and a 52 week high of $100.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 7.54%.The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.570 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Ingersoll Rand's dividend payout ratio is 5.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on IR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Ingersoll Rand from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Evercore set a $84.00 price objective on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $93.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ingersoll Rand

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company's products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

Further Reading

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