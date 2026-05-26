Ingredion Incorporated $INGR Shares Acquired by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR - Free Report) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,207,153 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 303,807 shares during the quarter. Ingredion comprises 1.4% of Cooke & Bieler LP's portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 1.90% of Ingredion worth $133,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 354 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 166.4% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 381 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company's stock.

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Ingredion Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:INGR opened at $102.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business's 50 day moving average is $110.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.74. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $98.29 and a 52 week high of $140.47. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.64.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 9.36%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. Ingredion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.450-11.150 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Ingredion's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Ingredion from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stephens restated an "equal weight" rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $122.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ingredion

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 375 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.44, for a total value of $42,165.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 7,110 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $799,448.40. This trade represents a 5.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated is a global ingredient solutions company specializing in the production and sale of starches, sweeteners, nutrition ingredients and biomaterials derived primarily from corn and other plant-based raw materials. The company serves a diverse set of industries, including food and beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and personal care, providing functional ingredients that enhance texture, stability, flavor and nutritional value in a wide array of end products.

The company's product portfolio comprises native and modified starches, high-fructose corn syrup, dextrose, maltodextrins, specialty sweeteners and various texturizers.

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