Free Trial
→ Musk's shopping list: batteries ✓ solar ✓ data ✓ power ___ (From Behind the Markets) (Ad)tc pixel

Ingredion Incorporated $INGR Shares Acquired by Cooke & Bieler LP

Written by MarketBeat
May 26, 2026
Ingredion logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Ingredion by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, buying 303,807 shares and bringing its total holding to 1.21 million shares worth about $133.1 million.
  • Ingredion reported quarterly EPS of $2.34, missing analyst expectations by $0.10, while revenue of $1.79 billion was in line with estimates and down 1.2% year over year.
  • The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.82 per share, implying a 3.2% annual yield, while Wall Street currently has a consensus Hold rating and average price target of $122.43.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Ingredion.

Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR - Free Report) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,207,153 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 303,807 shares during the quarter. Ingredion comprises 1.4% of Cooke & Bieler LP's portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 1.90% of Ingredion worth $133,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 354 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 166.4% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 381 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company's stock.

Ingredion Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:INGR opened at $102.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business's 50 day moving average is $110.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.74. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $98.29 and a 52 week high of $140.47. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.64.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 9.36%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. Ingredion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.450-11.150 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Ingredion's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Ingredion from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stephens restated an "equal weight" rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $122.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ingredion

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 375 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.44, for a total value of $42,165.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 7,110 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $799,448.40. This trade represents a 5.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated is a global ingredient solutions company specializing in the production and sale of starches, sweeteners, nutrition ingredients and biomaterials derived primarily from corn and other plant-based raw materials. The company serves a diverse set of industries, including food and beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and personal care, providing functional ingredients that enhance texture, stability, flavor and nutritional value in a wide array of end products.

The company's product portfolio comprises native and modified starches, high-fructose corn syrup, dextrose, maltodextrins, specialty sweeteners and various texturizers.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Ingredion (NYSE:INGR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Ingredion Right Now?

Before you consider Ingredion, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ingredion wasn't on the list.

While Ingredion currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Don't wait for the SpaceX IPO Cover
Don't wait for the SpaceX IPO

The space race is growing fast, and you don’t have to wait for SpaceX to go public to invest. This report shows seven space stocks you can buy today that may grow as rockets, satellites, defense, space internet, and new space technology become more important.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Price Down 2.1% After Insider Selling
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Price Down 2.1% After Insider Selling
By MarketBeat | May 19, 2026
tc pixel
June 12: $100 Turns Into $100,000?
June 12: $100 Turns Into $100,000?
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
3 Space Infrastructure Stocks Gaining Momentum Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
3 Space Infrastructure Stocks Gaining Momentum Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
By Ryan Hasson | May 20, 2026
The Smart Glasses Gold Rush Is Leaving Old-School Eyewear Behind
The Smart Glasses Gold Rush Is Leaving Old-School Eyewear Behind
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | May 24, 2026
2 Software Stocks Turning AI Fears Into Fundamental Gains
2 Software Stocks Turning AI Fears Into Fundamental Gains
By Dan Schmidt | May 21, 2026
tc pixel
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
From Porter & Company (Ad)
From Zepbound to Foundayo: Lilly's Latest Results Support Oral GLP-1 Outlook
From Zepbound to Foundayo: Lilly's Latest Results Support Oral GLP-1 Outlook
By Leo Miller | May 20, 2026
3 Rare Earth Stocks That Win No Matter What China Does Next
3 Rare Earth Stocks That Win No Matter What China Does Next
By Bridget Bennett | May 24, 2026

Recent Videos

GET IN EARLY! Top 4 Robotics Stocks that are Bigger Than Nvidia (Even Their CEO Says So)
GET IN EARLY! Top 4 Robotics Stocks that are Bigger Than Nvidia (Even Their CEO Says So)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Trump Made 3,700 Stock Trades in 90 Days. You‘ll Wish You Followed His Playbook.
Trump Made 3,700 Stock Trades in 90 Days. You'll Wish You Followed His Playbook.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This is Bigger Than Nvidia. These 5 Stocks Win the Next AI Wave.
This is Bigger Than Nvidia. These 5 Stocks Win the Next AI Wave.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines