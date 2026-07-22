Go Pro
→ Your First Trade Playbook is expiring (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

Innospec Inc. $IOSP Shares Acquired by First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
Innospec logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • First Wilshire Securities Management boosted its Innospec stake by 47.2% in the first quarter, buying 47,498 additional shares and bringing its total to 148,072 shares. The position was worth about $10.8 million and represented 2.4% of the firm’s portfolio.
  • Innospec’s latest earnings beat expectations, reporting $1.05 per share versus the $1.02 estimate, while revenue of $453.2 million also topped forecasts. Revenue rose 2.8% year over year, though EPS was below the prior year’s $1.42.
  • Analysts remain cautious overall, with the stock carrying a consensus “Hold” rating despite recent upgrades from Weiss Ratings, Zacks Research, and Wall Street Zen. Innospec also paid a $0.92 dividend, with a payout ratio of 40.09%.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Innospec.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP - Free Report) by 47.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after acquiring an additional 47,498 shares during the period. Innospec comprises 2.4% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Innospec worth $10,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Innospec by 5.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,242,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $90,698,000 after acquiring an additional 66,967 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 950,074 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $72,719,000 after purchasing an additional 114,179 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 949,038 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $72,639,000 after purchasing an additional 19,915 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $40,820,000 after purchasing an additional 51,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 502,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $38,469,000 after purchasing an additional 91,326 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innospec Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of IOSP stock opened at $84.50 on Wednesday. Innospec Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.51 and a 12-month high of $92.14. The business's 50 day moving average is $81.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $453.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $432.14 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 6.38%.The business's revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innospec Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a yield of 239.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Innospec's payout ratio is presently 40.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IOSP shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Innospec from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Research raised shares of Innospec from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Innospec from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Innospec

Innospec Company Profile

(Free Report)

Innospec Incorporated NASDAQ: IOSP is a global specialty chemicals company headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. The company operates through three principal business segments: Fuel Specialties, Oilfield Services, and Performance Chemicals. In the Fuel Specialties segment, Innospec develops and supplies additives designed to enhance octane levels, improve combustion efficiency, reduce emissions and prevent deposit formation in gasoline and diesel engines. Its Oilfield Services division provides chemical technologies—such as surfactants, corrosion inhibitors and demulsifiers—to support exploration, drilling, production optimization and enhanced oil recovery operations.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Innospec Right Now?

Before you consider Innospec, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Innospec wasn't on the list.

While Innospec currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution Cover
7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution

Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries.

"Physical AI" is coming to the United States, and there are four ways that investors can gain exposure to this new robotics revolution. Plus, learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Your First Trade Playbook is expiring
Your First Trade Playbook is expiring
From Profits Run (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
tc pixel
ALT SL: These Two Men Who Picked Nvidia Say: “Buy this Elon Supplier”
ALT SL: These Two Men Who Picked Nvidia Say: “Buy this Elon Supplier”
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
By Nathan Reiff | July 15, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026

Recent Videos

This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines