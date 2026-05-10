Innospec Inc. $IOSP Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP - Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,121,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 22,271 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 12.60% of Innospec worth $238,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 378.1% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 545 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innospec by 1,159.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Innospec by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 588 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Innospec during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in Innospec by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 801 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company's stock.

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More Innospec News

Here are the key news stories impacting Innospec this week:

Positive Sentiment: Innospec beat analyst estimates with Q1 EPS of $1.05 versus $1.02 expected, and revenue of $453.2 million versus $432.1 million expected, which suggests the business held up better than Wall Street anticipated. Innospec Q1 2026 earnings release

Innospec beat analyst estimates with Q1 EPS of $1.05 versus $1.02 expected, and revenue of $453.2 million versus $432.1 million expected, which suggests the business held up better than Wall Street anticipated. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its semi-annual dividend by 10% to $0.92 per share and approved a new $75 million share buyback authorization, reinforcing confidence in cash generation and shareholder returns. Innospec Q1 2026 financial results

The company raised its semi-annual dividend by 10% to $0.92 per share and approved a new $75 million share buyback authorization, reinforcing confidence in cash generation and shareholder returns. Positive Sentiment: Fuel Specialties remained a standout, with revenue up 7% and operating income up 2%, helping offset weakness elsewhere in the portfolio. Innospec Q1 2026 earnings call transcript

Fuel Specialties remained a standout, with revenue up 7% and operating income up 2%, helping offset weakness elsewhere in the portfolio. Neutral Sentiment: Management said the quarter was mixed, with a winter storm disrupting Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services, but it expects sequential improvement in the second quarter as repairs and operational fixes continue. TipRanks summary of Innospec Q1 results

Management said the quarter was mixed, with a winter storm disrupting Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services, but it expects sequential improvement in the second quarter as repairs and operational fixes continue. Negative Sentiment: Profitability was pressured by the storm impact: adjusted non-GAAP EPS fell to $1.05 from $1.42 a year ago, and Performance Chemicals operating income dropped 46% year over year. Zacks earnings coverage

Insider Activity

In other Innospec news, Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 1,030 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total value of $84,295.20. Following the sale, the director owned 9,585 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $784,436.40. The trade was a 9.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Landless sold 594 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total value of $45,476.64. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,632 shares in the company, valued at $584,305.92. The trade was a 7.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,989 shares of company stock valued at $391,889. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IOSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Innospec from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Zacks Research upgraded Innospec from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Innospec from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Research Report on Innospec

Innospec Stock Performance

Shares of Innospec stock opened at $80.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.90. Innospec Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.51 and a 1 year high of $95.55. The company's fifty day moving average is $73.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.59.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $453.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.14 million. Innospec had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Innospec Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 240.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Innospec's dividend payout ratio is 37.18%.

Innospec Profile

Innospec Incorporated NASDAQ: IOSP is a global specialty chemicals company headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. The company operates through three principal business segments: Fuel Specialties, Oilfield Services, and Performance Chemicals. In the Fuel Specialties segment, Innospec develops and supplies additives designed to enhance octane levels, improve combustion efficiency, reduce emissions and prevent deposit formation in gasoline and diesel engines. Its Oilfield Services division provides chemical technologies—such as surfactants, corrosion inhibitors and demulsifiers—to support exploration, drilling, production optimization and enhanced oil recovery operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP - Free Report).

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