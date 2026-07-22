Insight Advisors LLC PA Takes Position in Yelp Inc. $YELP

Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 56,300 shares of the local business review company's stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA owned approximately 0.09% of Yelp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headwater Capital Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,558,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter worth $3,348,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Yelp by 858.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,476 shares of the local business review company's stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 39,838 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in Yelp by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 251,569 shares of the local business review company's stock valued at $7,633,000 after buying an additional 39,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Yelp by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 653,818 shares of the local business review company's stock worth $19,870,000 after acquiring an additional 236,568 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Yelp Price Performance

NYSE:YELP opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Yelp Inc. has a one year low of $19.60 and a one year high of $35.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.46.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The local business review company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Yelp had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $361.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yelp

In related news, Director Christine Barone sold 15,507 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $355,885.65. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,928 shares of the company's stock, valued at $365,547.60. This trade represents a 49.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 17,507 shares of company stock valued at $402,481 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on YELP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Yelp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $28.00 price objective on Yelp in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Yelp in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Yelp from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Yelp from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $27.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Yelp

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp is a digital platform that connects consumers with local businesses through user-generated reviews, ratings and multimedia content. The company's flagship offerings include the Yelp website and mobile applications for iOS and Android, where users can search for and discover restaurants, shops, service providers and other points of interest. In addition to crowd-sourced reviews and photographs, Yelp provides business profile pages featuring hours, contact information, menus and direct messaging capabilities.

Yelp generates revenue primarily through advertising services sold to small and medium-sized enterprises.

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