Insight Enterprises, Inc. $NSIT Stock Position Lifted by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT - Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,601 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 15,092 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.87% of Insight Enterprises worth $17,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,630 shares of the software maker's stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 529 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 9,854 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 26.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the software maker's stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,782 shares of the software maker's stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO James A. Morgado acquired 2,290 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.25 per share, with a total value of $199,802.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 17,246 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,504,713.50. This trade represents a 15.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insight Enterprises Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $116.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.08. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.62 and a 1 year high of $148.58. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $109.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.43. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The business's revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Insight Enterprises has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.89 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSIT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research upgraded Insight Enterprises from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Insight Enterprises from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Insight Enterprises from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insight Enterprises presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global technology provider headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. Founded in 1988, the company specializes in helping organizations harness the power of digital transformation by offering a comprehensive portfolio of IT hardware, software, cloud and licensing management solutions. Insight's expertise spans across the full technology lifecycle, from initial strategy and consulting to implementation, integration and ongoing managed services.

At the core of Insight's business are its consulting and professional services, which guide clients through complex technology environments and ensure optimal deployment of solutions.

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