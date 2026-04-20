Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Invests $1.09 Million in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 63,374 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Kenvue by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,361,581 shares of the company's stock worth $298,008,000 after acquiring an additional 9,240,434 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,046,660 shares of the company's stock valued at $601,267,000 after buying an additional 6,781,640 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in Kenvue in the third quarter worth approximately $79,269,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,438,473 shares of the company's stock worth $134,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in Kenvue by 21.6% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 17,645,761 shares of the company's stock valued at $277,012,000 after buying an additional 3,135,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company's stock.

Get Kenvue alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KVUE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Kenvue from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kenvue from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $19.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KVUE

Kenvue Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE KVUE opened at $17.61 on Monday. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $25.17. The stock has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 9.72%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Kenvue's payout ratio is currently 107.79%.

About Kenvue

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kenvue, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kenvue wasn't on the list.

While Kenvue currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here