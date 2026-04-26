Insulet Corporation $PODD Stock Position Reduced by AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc cut its stake in shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD - Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 9,587 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned about 0.09% of Insulet worth $18,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Insulet during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,082,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Insulet by 11,905.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 227,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $70,165,000 after acquiring an additional 225,377 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Insulet by 37.3% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 574,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $177,324,000 after acquiring an additional 156,009 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in Insulet during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,525,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Insulet by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 551,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $157,128,000 after acquiring an additional 142,922 shares in the last quarter.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael R. Minogue acquired 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $246.23 per share, for a total transaction of $499,846.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 17,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,304,839.09. The trade was a 13.14% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company's stock.

Insulet Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $189.56 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $222.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.43. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.16, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Insulet Corporation has a 1 year low of $186.25 and a 1 year high of $354.88.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $783.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.31 million. Insulet had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 24.90%. Insulet's quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insulet Corporation will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PODD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Insulet from $415.00 to $340.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Insulet from $380.00 to $330.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Leerink Partners cut their price objective on shares of Insulet from $386.00 to $360.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of Insulet from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Insulet from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price objective for the company from $338.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $327.24.

View Our Latest Research Report on PODD

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company's core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet's products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.

The company's product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.

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