Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 14,902 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) by 142.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,354 shares of the online travel company's stock after buying an additional 14,902 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC's holdings in Expedia Group were worth $7,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $408,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $596,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,265 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 11,042 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 8,225 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.82, for a total value of $1,816,244.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 102,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,629,633.60. This represents a 7.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 940 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $208,548.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,454.38. This trade represents a 6.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXPE. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Gordon Haskett lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $284.42.

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Expedia Group Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of EXPE opened at $225.79 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.00 and a 52 week high of $303.80. The firm has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.30. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $235.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.55. Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 84.33%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Expedia Group's quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 17.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Expedia Group's dividend payout ratio is 16.90%.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

See Also

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