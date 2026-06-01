Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 33,457 Shares of Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN - Free Report) by 1,175.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,303 shares of the life sciences company's stock after buying an additional 33,457 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC's holdings in Illumina were worth $4,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 195 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company's stock.

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Illumina Price Performance

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $162.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.50. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.79 and a 52 week high of $165.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $133.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.09.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. Analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ILMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded shares of Illumina from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $137.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Illumina

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In other news, SVP Christensen Jakob Wedel sold 700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $97,328.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 15,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,093,386.24. This represents a 4.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 104,393 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.34, for a total transaction of $15,172,478.62. Following the sale, the director owned 3,500,048 shares in the company, valued at $508,696,976.32. This represents a 2.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 330,160 shares of company stock worth $48,028,308. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc NASDAQ: ILMN is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company's product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

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