Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 46,582 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,146 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after acquiring an additional 46,582 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC's holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in CVS Health by 407.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 350 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $6,230,378.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $907,714.14. The trade was a 87.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Robbins sold 1,983,538 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total value of $187,345,164.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,213,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,842,501.45. This trade represents a 24.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock worth $323,703,977. Insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $90.97 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $82.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.55. CVS Health Corporation has a one year low of $58.50 and a one year high of $98.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 0.72%.The business had revenue of $100.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $94.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. CVS Health's payout ratio is 117.18%.

CVS Health News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $98.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CVS Health

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

Further Reading

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