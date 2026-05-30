Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 64,272 Shares of Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 96.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,903 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 64,272 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Bloom Energy worth $11,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WPG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 674.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

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Bloom Energy Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of BE stock opened at $284.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 5.03. The firm's 50-day moving average is $220.81 and its 200-day moving average is $160.23. The stock has a market cap of $80.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,688.50 and a beta of 3.82. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $322.83.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. Bloom Energy's quarterly revenue was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $235.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $242.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $267.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $217.48.

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Bloom Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

In other Bloom Energy news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.96, for a total value of $6,674,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 108,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,971,567.04. This represents a 18.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aman Joshi sold 19,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.85, for a total transaction of $3,088,328.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 190,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,502,176.85. The trade was a 9.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 268,777 shares of company stock valued at $55,112,564 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report).

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