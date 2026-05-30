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Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 9,589 Shares of Chubb Limited $CB

Written by MarketBeat
May 30, 2026
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Key Points

  • Intech Investment Management LLC increased its Chubb stake by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, buying 9,589 additional shares and bringing its total holdings to 32,920 shares valued at about $10.3 million.
  • Insider selling was notable: COO John W. Keogh sold 23,000 shares for about $7.4 million, while Director Olivier Steimer sold 2,000 shares for about $658,600.
  • Chubb’s stock and outlook show mixed signals, with shares recently at $311.54 and analysts maintaining a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating with an average price target of $349.90.
  • Interested in Chubb? Here are five stocks we like better.

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,920 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC's holdings in Chubb were worth $10,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Chubb by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 82 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in Chubb in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Chubb by 81.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.51, for a total transaction of $7,394,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 203,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,370,056.22. This trade represents a 10.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Olivier Steimer sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 25,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,386,612.40. This represents a 7.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE CB opened at $311.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $325.57 and a 200-day moving average of $317.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $120.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.43. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $264.10 and a 52-week high of $345.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter. Chubb had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 14.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $326.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $368.00 to $372.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $286.00 to $271.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $356.00 to $352.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $349.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CB

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Chubb (NYSE:CB)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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