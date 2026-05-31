Intech Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ - Free Report) by 51.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,520 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,386 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC's holdings in MasTec were worth $7,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTZ. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 9,550.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 946,555 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $201,295,000 after acquiring an additional 936,747 shares during the last quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,514,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,022,175 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $217,529,000 after acquiring an additional 350,228 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 867,240 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $184,557,000 after acquiring an additional 324,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 732,886 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $155,965,000 after acquiring an additional 304,358 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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MasTec Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $378.91 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.43 and a fifty-two week high of $441.43. The firm has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.36 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.27.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.41. MasTec had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 2.94%.The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. MasTec's revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. MasTec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.790-8.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MasTec

In related news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.40, for a total transaction of $1,952,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,235 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,177,394. The trade was a 27.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.00, for a total value of $1,251,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 30,646 shares in the company, valued at $12,779,382. The trade was a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,512,759. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on MasTec from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on MasTec from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded MasTec from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on MasTec from $348.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $459.28.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MTZ

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

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