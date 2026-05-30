Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 102,532 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company $LAMR

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR - Free Report) by 3,390.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,556 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 102,532 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Lamar Advertising worth $13,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 2,590 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,540 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 19,435 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $145.00 target price on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $148.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $152.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.18. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12 month low of $113.66 and a 12 month high of $158.69. The firm's 50-day moving average is $138.07 and its 200 day moving average is $133.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $522.86 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 55.53%. Research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. Lamar Advertising's payout ratio is 118.08%.

Insider Transactions at Lamar Advertising

In other Lamar Advertising news, EVP Ross Lamar Reilly sold 5,969 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.65, for a total value of $767,911.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 15,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,039,102.50. The trade was a 27.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company NASDAQ: LAMR is one of North America's largest outdoor advertising firms, specializing in out-of-home media solutions. Since its founding in 1902, the company has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to offer a broad portfolio of advertising products. Its core business centers on billboard advertising, encompassing traditional static billboards and a rapidly expanding network of digital displays. These assets enable advertisers to reach consumers with high-impact messaging along highways, in urban centers, and at high-traffic intersections.

In addition to highway billboards, Lamar offers a variety of supplemental out-of-home formats, including transit advertising on buses and shelters, and logo signage at travel plazas and gas stations.

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