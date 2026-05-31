Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 19,319 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) by 70.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,921 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 19,319 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC's holdings in Airbnb were worth $6,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 18.8% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the company's stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Airbnb during the second quarter valued at approximately $411,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 9.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 54,054 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Airbnb by 1.4% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 198,659 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company's stock.

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More Airbnb News

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Negative Sentiment: CEO Brian Chesky sold 265,746 shares for about $35.1 million, cutting his position by 2.32% and adding to recent selling pressure. SEC filing

CEO Brian Chesky sold 265,746 shares for about $35.1 million, cutting his position by 2.32% and adding to recent selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Chesky also sold 229,550 shares for about $30.6 million, trimming another 1.96% from his stake. SEC filing

Chesky also sold 229,550 shares for about $30.6 million, trimming another 1.96% from his stake. Negative Sentiment: A separate 20,000-share sale by the CEO further reinforced the pattern of insider selling around current trading levels. SEC filing

A separate 20,000-share sale by the CEO further reinforced the pattern of insider selling around current trading levels. Negative Sentiment: Director Joseph Gebbia also sold 2,860 shares, adding to the recent stream of insider sales at Airbnb. SEC filing

Director Joseph Gebbia also sold 2,860 shares, adding to the recent stream of insider sales at Airbnb. Neutral Sentiment: Airbnb expanded its platform with airport pickups, grocery delivery, luggage storage, and car rentals, which could support long-term engagement but is unlikely to move the stock immediately. Article source

Airbnb expanded its platform with airport pickups, grocery delivery, luggage storage, and car rentals, which could support long-term engagement but is unlikely to move the stock immediately. Neutral Sentiment: Airbnb is investing in group travel startup WeRoad through a $58 million Series C round, potentially broadening its travel ecosystem, but the near-term financial impact is still uncertain. Article source

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $133.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $80.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.81 and a 1 year high of $147.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 19.90%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Airbnb from a "market perform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Airbnb from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Airbnb to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $157.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABNB

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $536,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 463,415 shares of the company's stock, valued at $66,268,345. This represents a 0.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 2,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.40, for a total transaction of $359,904.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 81,631 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,726,313.40. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 972,473 shares of company stock valued at $130,966,151. 27.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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