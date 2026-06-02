Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 3,789 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL - Free Report) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,345 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC's holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $4,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 303,059.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,912,936 shares of the company's stock valued at $552,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912,305 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP grew its position in Burlington Stores by 168.4% in the third quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 503,080 shares of the company's stock valued at $128,034,000 after acquiring an additional 315,664 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,782,201 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,726,070,000 after acquiring an additional 232,358 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Burlington Stores by 536.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 269,633 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,622,000 after acquiring an additional 227,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 68.0% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 555,717 shares of the company's stock valued at $141,430,000 after acquiring an additional 224,909 shares during the last quarter.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BURL shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $374.00 to $351.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $435.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Burlington Stores from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $353.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BURL

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

NYSE:BURL opened at $312.20 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $320.31 and its 200-day moving average is $301.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.48. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.52 and a 1-year high of $351.85.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 39.93% and a net margin of 5.24%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Burlington Stores has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.200 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.800 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Burlington Stores

In related news, COO Travis Marquette sold 3,759 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.75, for a total value of $1,232,012.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 26,350 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,636,212.50. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company's merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington's merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

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