Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 75,714 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. $URBN

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN - Free Report) by 187.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,049 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after buying an additional 75,714 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Urban Outfitters worth $8,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of URBN. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 37,728 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 10.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 142,668 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $7,476,000 after buying an additional 13,554 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 343.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,435 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 125.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 14.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 182,547 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $13,242,000 after buying an additional 22,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company's stock.

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Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $72.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.42. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.53 and a 52-week high of $84.35.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 7.48%.Urban Outfitters's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Urban Outfitters from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Urban Outfitters from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $87.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on URBN

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 5,036 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $369,743.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 17,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,249,828.66. The trade was a 22.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 8,733 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $639,080.94. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 32.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc is a global lifestyle retailer headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Established in 1970 by Richard Hayne, Scott Belair and Judy Wicks, the company began as a single store catering to college students in the city's historic Old City neighborhood. Over the decades, Urban Outfitters has expanded its reach and diversified its portfolio to include multiple retail concepts addressing distinct customer segments.

The company operates through several well-known brands, each offering a curated selection of apparel, footwear, accessories and home goods.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN - Free Report).

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