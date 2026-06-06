Intech Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Warrior Met Coal $HCC

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC - Free Report) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,633 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,379 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC's holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,027 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company's stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,552 shares of the company's stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 79,491 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,143 shares of the company's stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company's stock.

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Warrior Met Coal Stock Down 5.6%

Shares of NYSE HCC opened at $99.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Warrior Met Coal has a 12 month low of $40.80 and a 12 month high of $110.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.48.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.04). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 9.36%.The company had revenue of $458.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. Warrior Met Coal's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $102.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Warrior Met Coal

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 67,775 shares in the company, valued at $7,455,250. This trade represents a 22.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

Warrior Met Coal NYSE: HCC is a leading producer of premium metallurgical coal, operating deep underground mining complexes in Central Alabama's Blue Creek and Brookwood mining districts. The company focuses exclusively on the extraction and sale of high-grade hard coking coal, a critical raw material used in steel production. Its mining operations harness longwall mining technology and rigorous safety protocols to deliver consistent coal quality to customers worldwide.

Warrior Met Coal's product portfolio centers on premium hard coking coal, semisoft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection (PCI) products.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC - Free Report).

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