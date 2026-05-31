Intech Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS - Free Report) by 44.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,102 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock after selling 27,757 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC's holdings in DICK'S Sporting Goods were worth $6,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,854 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $71,525,000 after purchasing an additional 98,557 shares in the last quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new position in DICK'S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth about $8,640,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 13.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 699,747 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $155,498,000 after buying an additional 81,239 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 28.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 26,779 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $5,951,000 after buying an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 139.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 412,661 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $91,702,000 after buying an additional 240,272 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DKS shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a "positive" rating on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $264.00 price objective on DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DKS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,140 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.56, for a total value of $925,538.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,757 shares in the company, valued at $5,534,674.92. This trade represents a 14.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 210,478 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total value of $41,609,395.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 6,549,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,676,949.94. This trade represents a 3.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 28.91% of the company's stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Trading Up 0.6%

DICK'S Sporting Goods stock opened at $227.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.47. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $170.73 and a one year high of $237.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.21. The business's fifty day moving average is $213.66 and its 200 day moving average is $209.84.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.01). DICK'S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.37 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. DICK'S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.500-14.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. DICK'S Sporting Goods's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.92%.

Key DICK'S Sporting Goods News

Here are the key news stories impacting DICK'S Sporting Goods this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan upgraded DICK'S Sporting Goods to overweight and raised its price target to $270, citing confidence in the company’s strategy and growth outlook. Tickerreport.com

JPMorgan upgraded DICK'S Sporting Goods to and raised its price target to $270, citing confidence in the company’s strategy and growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: BTIG reiterated a buy rating and set a $300 price target, signaling continued optimism about DKS’s growth, cash flow and capital return potential. Benzinga

BTIG reiterated a rating and set a $300 price target, signaling continued optimism about DKS’s growth, cash flow and capital return potential. Positive Sentiment: DA Davidson also reaffirmed a buy rating with a $260 target, adding to the bullish analyst sentiment around the stock. Benzinga

DA Davidson also reaffirmed a rating with a $260 target, adding to the bullish analyst sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Company updates pointed to strong comparable sales growth , with core sales up 6% and Foot Locker’s Fast Break remodels reportedly delivering double-digit comps. Zacks

Company updates pointed to , with core sales up 6% and Foot Locker’s Fast Break remodels reportedly delivering double-digit comps. Positive Sentiment: DICK'S reported its first positive sales at Foot Locker in nearly three years , suggesting the turnaround effort is beginning to work. Yahoo Finance

DICK'S reported its , suggesting the turnaround effort is beginning to work. Neutral Sentiment: The company announced a quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share , reinforcing shareholder returns but likely not the main driver of the stock move. Benzinga

The company announced a quarterly dividend of , reinforcing shareholder returns but likely not the main driver of the stock move. Negative Sentiment: Management trimmed its profit outlook , indicating margin pressure tied to the Foot Locker overhaul and integration costs. MSN

Management , indicating margin pressure tied to the Foot Locker overhaul and integration costs. Negative Sentiment: One note highlighted that the stock can still face near-term risk because the Foot Locker strategy may pressure margins before benefits fully show up. Yahoo Finance

About DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods is a leading U.S.-based sporting goods retailer that sells a broad range of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear. The company operates an omnichannel business combining physical stores with digital sales, offering products for team sports, fitness, hunting and fishing, golf, and general active lifestyle categories. In addition to its flagship DICK'S stores, the company operates specialty formats such as Golf Galaxy and branded service offerings including team-sports sales and custom equipment solutions.

The company traces its roots to a single sporting goods outlet founded in 1948 and has since grown into a national retail chain serving customers across the United States.

Further Reading

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